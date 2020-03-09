Health Infographic Wash your hands properly to prevent Covid-19 Frequently washing hands with soap, observing good personal hygiene, cleaning belongings and using face masks properly lower the chance of Covid-19 infection.

Health Infographic Coronavirus outbreak: Developments from Feb.1-14, 2020 A total of 65,213 cases of Covid-19 infection had been recorded globally as of 7:00 on February 14. The death toll had reached 1,486, with 1,483 in mainland China, and three recorded outside mainland China.

Health Infographic Red Spring festival: Vietnam’s biggest blood donation campaign Launched in 2008, the annual Red Spring festival has seen 215,000 blood donors through the previous 12 editions, with 78,620 blood units collected. This year, it takes place from February 11 to 22.