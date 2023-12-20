Purchasing power on Christmas market still weak
A wide range of decorations with stable prices are now available in the Hanoi market as Christmas is nearing, but purchasing power remains weak.
A store of Christmas decorations in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A wide range of decorations with stable prices are now available in the Hanoi market as Christmas is nearing, but purchasing power remains weak.
Sellers on such streets as Hang Ma, Hang Luoc, and Luong Van Can, home to many toy and decorations stores, said that this year, consumers are tightening their belts due to economic difficulties, leading to slow consumption though Christmas is just around the corner.
Most visitors here are young people coming for sightseeing and taking check-in photos, they noted.
Nguyen Van Bay, owner of a souvenir shop on Hang Luoc in Hoan Kiem district, said the street has become more vibrant on these days, but the majority of visitors are youngsters going out for pleasure.
There are few buyers, which have nosedived by 30 - 50% compared to previous years.
Economic difficulties have discouraged people from spending, especially on Christmas decorations, he added.
Sharing the same view, Hoang Thi Van Anh, a shop owner on Hang Ma in Hoan Kiem district, noted prices of decorations this year are equivalent to last year’s, but purchasing power has yet to meet expectations because of economic slowdown.
Therefore, she continued, her store has offered some new and unique products to attract buyers.
Aside from decorations, the market of fresh pine trees also has diverse products to offer. Most of the trees are imported from Denmark, the Netherlands, and China.
In addition to the traditional market, Christmas decorations and gifts with prices about 20% lower are also being sold on e-marketplaces such as Lazada, Sendo, and Shopee or social media platforms like Facebook or Zalo./.
