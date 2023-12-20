A store of Christmas decorations in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

– A wide range of decorations with stable prices are now available in the Hanoi market as Christmas is nearing, but purchasing power remains weak.Sellers on such streets as Hang Ma, Hang Luoc, and Luong Van Can, home to many toy and decorations stores, said that this year, consumers are tightening their belts due to economic difficulties, leading to slow consumption though Christmas is just around the corner.Most visitors here are young people coming for sightseeing and taking check-in photos, they noted.Nguyen Van Bay, owner of a souvenir shop on Hang Luoc in Hoan Kiem district, said the street has become more vibrant on these days, but the majority of visitors are youngsters going out for pleasure.