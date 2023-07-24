Pure beauty of Buddha statues and lotuses on Bat Trang pottery
As a potter in Bat Trang Pottery Village in Hanoi, Pham Minh Quang has specialised in drawing lotuses and carving Buddha images for 34 years. His lotus images on ceramic vases, Buddha statues, and ceramic artwork have a unique, pure, and ethereal beauty.
Pham Minh Quang has 34 years of experience in painting lotus and carving Buddha images on pottery. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Carving carefully to make the Buddha image close to everyday life. (Photo: VNP)
Painting a Buddha statue. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The completed shaping stage of the Buddha-carved pottery. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A Gautama Buddha statue. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A finished work of Buddha sitting on a lotus. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Lotus leaves and lotus flowers on a ceramic vase. (Photo: VNP/VNA)