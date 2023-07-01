This year, in addition to familiar varieties such as pink and white lotus, for the first time, yellow lotus and blood red lotus have also been planted in the area, surprising visitors with their strange new colours.

These two types of lotus were tested on very small area in previous years, but have now been replicated on a large scale and are in full bloom, offering a romantic scent and attracting hundreds of flower lovers.

The best time to enjoy the lotuses is in the early morning. At this time, the light has just risen in the sky and is when the lotus flowers give off their special fragrance.

Each type of lotus has a different beauty, but these two unique types have contributed to creating a more vibrant and new lotus season for the area./.

