Purple crepe myrtle trees bloom along Hanoi streets
In addition to their aesthetic appeal, crepe myrtle trees are also a useful source of shade. The trees were planted along roads to help the crowded and noisy city become greener and cooler. (Photo: Vietnam+)
There are quite a few streets in Hanoi lined with crepe myrtle trees, such as Tran Thai Tong, Kim Ma, Nguyen Khanh Toan, and Dao Tan, among many others. The purple flowers give the city’s streets a very different appearance. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The crepe myrtle trees bloom in different shades of purple and also pink. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Summer breezes caress the leaves, awakening flower buds hiding behind green leaves, as if they are urging each other to bloom now that summer has arrived but will pass quickly. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Crepe myrtle trees are also found in parks, creating a cool space and providing pleasurable strolls under a canopy of purple every summer. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The flower has no scent, but its purple flowers are intertwined with buds. (Photo: Vietnam+)