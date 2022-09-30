Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Quoc Nam speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the south central province of Ninh Thuan held a tourism promotion conference in Hanoi on September 30.



The event aimed to develop Ninh Thuan’s tourism in key markets in Hanoi, diversify tourism promotion activities and attract more tourists.



Speaking at the event, Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Quoc Nam said Ninh Thuan belongs to the Da Lat - Nha Trang – Phan Rang tourism triangle. With a 105km coastline, the province is less hurt by storms and boasts rich natural resources, biodiversity and well-known landscapes, including Nui Chua National Park which was recognised by UNESCO as the World Biosphere Reserve, Vinh Hy – one of the most beautiful bays in Vietnam, and Cham ethnic culture.



Sunshine all year round, Ninh Thuan also cultivates crops and animals for tourism development such as grape fruit, jujube, garlic, asparagus, goat and lamb, gradually becoming popular among tourists at home and abroad.



During the 2021-2025 period with a vision to 2030, Ninh Thuan expects to basically turn tourism into a pillar economy, striving to welcome 6 million visitors and earn about 5.9 trillion VND (256.5 million USD) in revenue, thus contributing to 15% of the gross regional domestic product and generating jobs to 20% of local workers.



Nam affirmed that in the near future, the province will further improve its business environment and offer the best incentives to investors, accelerate administrative reform and offer all possible support to tourism and resort property, thus building itself into a safe and friendly destination.



On the occasion, a number of deals between the provincial authorities and partners, businesses were signed./.