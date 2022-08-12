Society Festival held for children of Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia A festival for children from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia began on August 10 in Ho Chi Minh City, hosted by the Central Committee of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.

Vietnamese Embassy in Spain ready to ensure legitimate rights of Vietnamese citizens The Foreign Ministry has instructed the Vietnamese Embassy in Spain to continue monitor the case of two Vietnamese citizens accused of violating law in Spain and coordinate with relevant agencies during the investigation and legal proceedings of the case, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Mai Phan Loi has jail term reduced by three months The High-Level People's Court of Hanoi has reduced the prison sentence handed down to Mai Phan Loi, Chairman of the Scientific Council of the Centre for Media in Educating Community (MEC), by three months in an appeal trial on August 11.

PM asks for greater efforts to promote sustainable recovery Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged the business community and associations to take specific solutions and join hands with ministries, sectors and localities to remove difficulties, towards promoting economic recovery and sustainable development.