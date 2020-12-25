Putaleng paragliding tourney opens in Lai Chau
The 2020 Open Putaleng Paragliding Tournament kicked off in Tam Duong district of the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau on December 25.
A paraglider takes off successfully (Photo: VNA)
The event, the second of its kind, attracted the participation of more than 63 Vietnamese and foreign athletes.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Lai Chau provincial People’s Committee Tran Tien Dung hoped that the competition offers athletes a chance to meet and helps bolster the development of the sport in Vietnam.
The holding of the sporting event is expected to turn Lai Chau into a destination for paragliding, thereby promoting the province’s landscapes, culture and people.
Paragliders will fly from Si Thau Chai community tourism village in Ho Thau commune - the peak of Putaleng mountain.
Standing at 3,049m, Putaleng in the Hoang Lien Son mountain range is Vietnam's second highest peak after Fansipan (3,143 m).
In the coming time, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism will join hands with Lai Chau authorities in organising various sporting competitions, including cycling and mountain climbing, in an effort to lure more professional domestic and foreign teams.
The paragliding tourney and the first ever hot air balloon festival opened in the province one day earlier were part of the ongoing 2020 Lai Chau Tourism-Culture Week./.