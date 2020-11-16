PV Gas marks first gas flow from offshore field to Nam Con Son 2 pipeline
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) – The PetroVietnam Gas Join Stock Corporation (PV Gas) on November 16 welcomed the first flow of gas from Field SV, part of a project on developing the offshore SV-DN gas field to the Nam Con Son 2 pipeline on the mainland.
The project to develop the SV-DN gas field, located in the Nam Con Son Basin, is a prerequisite for the implementation of the Nam Con Son 2 project, which consists of the Nam Con Son 2 and the SV-DN gas pipeline sub-projects, invested in by PV Gas.
The SV-DN field generates about 1.5 billion cu.m. of gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil and gas condensate each year, expected to help ensure the firm’s gas supply for electricity production and consuming facilities in the southeastern region.
PV Gas Deputy General Director Hoang Van Quang said aside from the implementation of the Nam Con Son 2 pipeline project, the one on building a pipeline for transporting gas from Field SV-DN has also been promptly carried out to collect and deliver about 2-3 billion cu.m. of gas every year from the SV-DN and Thien Ung-Dai Hung fields to the mainland.
Despite the huge workload, unfavourable weather conditions at sea like storms, and COVID-19 that has hampered the transportation of equipment from abroad, contractors have still managed to complete the projects, according to him./.