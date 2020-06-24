At the inaugural ceremony (Source: thanhtra.com.vn)



Hanoi (VNA) - PetroVietnam Gas (PV GAS) recently handed over the first secondary school built in Thanh Tung commune, Thanh Chuong district, in north-central Nghe An province to local authorities for management and use.



The project had a total investment of about 5.2 billion VND (over 224,000 USD), of which PV GAS contributed 5 billion VND.



The two-storey school houses eight classrooms fully equipped with essential teaching tools.



This is the only secondary school in Thanh Tung commune - one of the most disadvantaged areas in mountainous Thanh Chuong district and vulnerable to flooding./.