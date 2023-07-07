PV GAS to receive first imported LNG shipment
Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS) is expected to receive the first imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment from supplier Shell on July 10.
At the Thi Vai LNG warehouse (Photo: baobariavungtau.com.vn)
Specially, the Greece-flagged Maran Gas Achilles ship will transport 70,000 tonnes of LNG from Bontang port in Indonesia to Thi Vai LNG warehouse in southern Ba Ria – Vung Tau province.
Deputy General Director of PV GAS Tran Nhat Huy said that the company has completed the construction of the infrastructure of the Thi Vai LNG warehouse and it is ready for LNG import and export.
PV GAS said that LNG infrastructure will basically meet the energy demand for the Southern region in the future.
The Thi Vai LNG warehouse will be the first and largest LNG warehouse in Vietnam with a capacity of 1 million tonnes per year in its first phase. PV GAS has a plan to expand the warehouse’s capacity to 3 million tonnes per year in the second phase./.