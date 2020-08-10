PV Gas Vung Tau sets new record in daily LPG filling
The PV Gas Vung Tau, a subsidiary of the PetroVietnam Gas Corporation (PV Gas), has set a new record of the corporation in LPG filling.
The Thi Vai filling station at Vung Tau Terminal, one of the PetroVietnam Gas Corporation (PV Gas)’s gas depots, has pumped close to 1,448 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) per day onto 84 tanker trucks for delivery to retailers and end-users, the PV Gas said in a statement last week.
The figure surpassed the previous record of nearly 1,396 tonnes per day set in April 2019.
The PV Gas Vung Tau Terminal is located in Phu My district, the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau. Operated since 2000, it is the largest storage facility for LPG and condensate in Vietnam.
The terminal stores LPG and condensate produced by Dinh Co Gas Processing Plant, Nam Con Son Gas Plant as well as those imported, and provides them to distributors.
It is capable of storing up to 75,000 tonnes of LPG, accounting for about half of the country’s total storage capacity.
As the operator of the Vung Tau Terminal, PV Gas Vung Tau has led the corporation in business performance for many years./.