PV Power aims to produce nearly 7.84 billion kWh in H2
The PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power) has set a target to generate nearly 7.84 billion kWh of electricity, earning a revenue of over 11.6 trillion VND (489.7 million USD) in the second half of 2023.
A view of Nhon Trach 2 Thermal Power Plant (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power) has set a target to generate nearly 7.84 billion kWh of electricity, earning a revenue of over 11.6 trillion VND (489.7 million USD) in the second half of 2023.
To achieve these objectives, the company is continuing to implement harmonious solutions to meet the electricity demand, along with managing the operation and maintenance of power plants; and ensuring maximum capacity mobilisation, safety, and efficiency.
It will also continue to carry out procedures related to various projects such as Nhon Trach 3 and Nhon Trach 4 power plants, LNG power plant, and Luang Prabang hydropower plant.
In a meeting between representatives of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) and PV Power, General Director of PetroVietnam Le Manh Hung said to reach the goals, PV Power needs to calculate specifically the allocation of output for each plant.
It should be also ready to put the first turbine of the Vung Ang Thermal Power Plant into operation in July and closely monitor the maintenance and overhaul schedule of the Ca Mau 1&2 and Nhon Trach 2 power plants, he said.
The PetroVietnam’s departments specialising in oil and gas exploration, gas industry and oil refining, and marketing should calculate the optimal gas supply for PV Power's power plants in the east and southwest regions on the basis of co-ordination with nitrogen plants to balance the use of gas supply; and arrange coal supply for power generation, Hung said.
Head of the Planning Department of PV Power Nguyen Dinh Thi said that PV Power's total electricity output reached 8.310 billion kWh in the first six months of this year, exceeding 7% of the set plan.
Total revenue of PV Power is estimated at 16.56 trillion VND, exceeding 12% of the plan./.