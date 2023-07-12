Business Vietnamese, Malaysian audit agencies look to step up cooperation Deputy State Auditor General Dang The Vinh had a meeting with Malaysian Auditor-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi in Putrajaya on July 11, as part of a working trip to Malaysia on July 9-12.

Business Passenger, goods transport volume sees strong surge in H1 The transport sector carried over 2.17 billion passengers in the first half of 2023, up 15.9% year-on-year, heard a conference hosted by the Ministry of Transport in Hanoi on July 10.

Business Reference exchange rate down 15 VND on July 12 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,772 VND/USD on July 12, down 15 VND from the previous day.

Business Credit institutions expect positive demand for banking services Credit institutions forecast the demand for banking services will be buoyant in the remaining months of this year, of which credit growth will reach about 4.4% in the third quarter of 2023 and 12.5% for the whole year, according to a survey of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).