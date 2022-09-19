PV Power expects to generate 832 million kWh of electricity in September
The PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power) is undertaking a series of measures towards the goal of generating 832 million kWh of electricity in September.
With this output, the corporation will earn an estimated revenue of 1.36 trillion VND (approximately 57.44 million USD at current exchange rate).
First of all, PV Power will maintain the safe, stable and effective operation of its power plants.
It will ensure the progress and quality of a major overhaul of the Ca Mau 1 thermal electric power plant, while coordinating with the PetroVietnam Gas JSC, the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) and oil supply firms to ensure fuel supply for PV Power’s power plants.
Besides, PV Power will continue with research into renewable energy.
In the first eight months of 2022, PV Power generated over 9.15 billion kWh of electricity, earning an estimated 18.54 trillion VND in revenue.
According to the corporation, unfavourable weather in August, which is the storm and rainy season in both the northern and southern regions, has greatly affected its production and business. However, its power plants managed to fulfil or surpass the assigned electricity output target./.