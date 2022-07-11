Business New cooperation opportunities for Vietnam, EU businesses A Vietnam – European Union (EU) agricultural business forum was held on July 11, on the occasion of an official visit to Vietnam by EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski.

Business Forum seeks stronger trade, investment links with OV firms in Thailand A forum was held in Hanoi on July 11 to connect enterprises of overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in Thailand and those in the Hanoi region, creating an occasion for boosting partnerships in trade, investment and tourism.