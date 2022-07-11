PV Power to put Dakdrinh shares on UPCoM this year
The PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power) has announced that it will put shares of Dakdrinh Hydroelectricity on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) this year.
Dakdrinh Hydropower JSC, established in 2007, has a total capital of 1.169 trillion VND (50.06 million USD), of which 95% is owned by PV Power.
It is the investor of Dakdrinh Hydropower Plant in Son Tay district of Quang Ngai province and Kon Plong district of Kon Tum province. In the first half of this year, this plant recorded a profit of around 100 billion VND.
In 2021, the company achieved a revenue of 613 billion VND and after-tax profit of 195 billion VND, up 29% and 2.4 times year-on-year, respectively.
In addition, Hua Na Hydropower JSC, in which PV Power holds an 81% stake, will be listed, probably at the Hanoi Stock Exchange, this year or next year. Hua Na shares are being traded on the UpCom market./.