Business Stock market size on HOSE reaches nearly 71 percent of GDP Vietnam’s stock market capitalisation on Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) as of March 31 skyrocketed 93.56 percent year-on-year to more than 4.46 quadrillion VND (193.72 billion USD), HOSE said.

Business New trading system in place this year: HoSE The new information technology system for the entire stock market, known as KRX, is expected to be put into operation this year, according to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).

Business Ministries tighten land management to prevent 'land fever' The Ministry of Construction (MoC) and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) have requested provinces and cities review State management on land prices amid 'land fever' in some localities.

Business Da Nang focusing on developing hi-tech, supporting industries Authorities in central Da Nang city have adopted a host of key measures to speed up economic restructuring in 2020-2025, focusing on strengthening hi-tech and supporting industries and IT development in connection with building startups and innovative urban areas and smart cities.