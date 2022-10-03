Business HCM City’s nine-month budget revenue soars Ho Chi Minh City has collected more than 349.9 trillion VND (14.64 billion USD) in State budget revenue in the first nine months of this year, up 27.7% year-on-year, on the back of soaring revenue from real estate and crude oil, according to data from the municipal statistics office.

Business Master plan for Mekong Delta focuses on infrastructure development The Master Plan for the Mekong Delta region designed for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, is focused on infrastructure development, especially for transport, energy, clean water supply, irrigation, and social infrastructure in the region, which includes Can Tho city and 12 provinces.

Business Reference exchange rate up 12 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,412 VND/USD on October 3, up 12 VND from the last working day of previous week (September 30).

Business E-commerce needs better legal framework to prevent tax loss: insiders The fast-growing e-commerce sector is making big money but its tax payments are not commensurate with its revenues, exposing the need for a better tax policy to prevent losses, according to insiders.