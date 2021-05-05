Business Austrian firms expect opportunities from Vietnam The portal of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber has run an article hailing Vietnam’s consistent, drastic and effective measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the Vietnamese market remains attractive to Austrian firms.

Business Vietnam posts positive signs in FDI attraction Vietnam’s success in the fight against COVID-19 and its overall stability have increased its competitiveness and resulted in positive outcomes in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction since the start of the year, Director of the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, Do Nhat Hoang, has said.

Business Vietnam Trade Office working to protect rice trademark in Australia The Vietnam Trade Office in Australia has said it has taken measures to protect Vietnamese rice trademarks after an Australian firm registered for trademark protection of rice varieties ST24 and ST25.

Business Gas well 61 lays foundation for oil and gas development Gas well 61, the first well found in March 1975 at the Tien Hai C structure in Dong Co commune, Tien Hai district, in the northern province of Thai Binh, created a foundation for Vietnam to enter into the promising gas sector.