Oil rigs at Bach Ho field (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP), a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), contributed nearly 2.3 trillion VND (99.8 million USD) to the State budget in the first four months of 2021, or 43 percent higher than the set plan.
In the period, the corporation exploited 1.2 million tonnes of oil equivalent, 5 percent higher than the plan.
Its total revenue surpassed 8.8 trillion VND, 35 percent higher than the plan.
In April, PVEP continues maintaining safe production, with no accidents occurring in its projects. In addition, the corporation keeps a close watch on weather developments at sea to make timely response and ensure safety for oil and gas exploration and exploitation activities./.