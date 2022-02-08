PVGAS Trading imports 30,000 tonnes of refrigerated LPG
PetroVietnam Gas Trading Company (PVGAS Trading), a subsidy of the Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS), has successfully imported 30,000 tonnes of refrigerated liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) to the floating warehouse vessel Viet Dragon 68 off the coast of the northern province of Thai Binh.
The import, the 8th of its kind since the northern floating warehouse project began operation and the first in the Year of the Tiger, aimed at ensuring LPG supply to the northern market.
The refrigerated LPG was transported from Mina Al Ahmadi in Kuwait.
The 60,000 DWT Viet Dragon 68, the first floating refrigerated LPG storage vessel in the North, was put into operation on July 6, 2021, with a capacity of over 44,000 tonnes.
So far, the vessel has received a total of more than 220,000 tonnes of refrigerated LPG worth more than 40 trillion VND (1.76 billion USD) from international markets to serve civil and industrial energy needs in the northern and central regions in Vietnam. This is an important source of fuel and raw materials for the complex of large industrial production plants of the northern market such as Samsung, Vinfast, and Hoa Phat Group.
In 2021, PVGAS Trading rose to occupy 70 percent of the total LPG supply market share in the country, with a revenue of about 1.5 billion USD./.