Q1 foreign investment into real estate increases
Foreign investment poured into real estate hit almost 2.7 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, outpacing the figure of the entire 2021, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
Statistics show that foreign investment into real estate reached nearly 2.7 billion USD in Q1 alone, higher than the amount of 2.63 billion USD recorded last year. It included 1.1 billion USD channeled into existing projects and 992 million USD spent on contributing capital to or buying shares from domestic firms.
Notably, Singapore added over 940 million USD to a project on developing urban infrastructure and services of the Vietnam - Singapore Industrial Park in northern Bac Ninh province.
GLP, an industrial property giant of Singapore, also announced the establishment of GLP Vietnam Development Partners I, a logistics infrastructure development fund worth 1.1 billion USD./.