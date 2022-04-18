Videos Vietnam’s economic growth driven by good recovery of sectors: WB Vietnam’s economic growth in the first quarter of 2022 was consolidated thanks to the solid performance of export-oriented manufacturing and recovering service sector, according to the Vietnam Macro Monitoring report recently released by World Bank.

Videos Tyre sandals from wartime keep marching on Rubber sandals (also known as tyre sandals) are associated with images of late President Ho Chi Minh and soldiers during wartime. After more than 70 years since they were first made, these historical sandals continue to be known among domestic and foreign tourists.

Videos Ninh Thuan developing modern marine economy The central southern province of Ninh Thuan has been focusing on developing its marine economy in a comprehensive, sustainable, and modern manner.

Videos Binh Thuan province launches smart tourism portal The south central province of Binh Thuan has recently launched its smart tourism portal aiming to create an ecosystem serving tourists, businesses, and state management agencies.