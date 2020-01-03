Business Pork imports surge due to high demand as Tet approaches Pork imports rocketed over the last two months as market demand surges ahead the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, which is only a few weeks away, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Agency of Foreign Trade.

Business MoT proposes getting funds for runway, taxiway repair The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has proposed the government allocate the state budget or allow airport operators to use its revenue to repair runways and taxiways in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Transport sector makes significant progress in 2019 The transport and logistics sectors made significant progress last year, including a fall in traffic accidents, experts agreed during an online conference on January 2.

Business Export of main agricultural products down 5.3 percent in 2019 The combined export value of main agricultural products was estimated at 18.5 billion USD in 2019, down 5.3 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.