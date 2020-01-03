Qatar Airways plans to increase flights on Doha-Da Nang route
Qatar Airways plans to increase flights between Doha, Qatar, and Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang from four to seven flights per week in the second quarter of this year, just a year after the air route was launched in December 2018.
An aircraft of Qatar Airway is about to take off from Hamad International Airport at Doha, Qatar. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
The city’s tourism department said increasing flights from Doha would help boost tourism and investment among central destinations in Vietnam, the Middle East and 150 global destinations of the Qatar Airways’ network.
The airline also brought 170 tourists to the city on the first day of 2020.
The Da Nang-Doha air route is the only direct flight from central Vietnam to Qatar and the Middle East, using the Boeing 787-8 aircraft with 254 seats.
Qatar Airways began direct services to the southern largest economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City in 2007, and launched its direct flight to the capital city of Hanoi in 2010. Currently, the airline provides twice-daily direct flights to Hanoi and 10 weekly flights to HCM City.
In 2017, Qatar Airways announced its interline partnership with Vietnam-based budget carrier Vietjet Air, allowing Qatar Airways’ passengers to travel to and from points in Vietnam not served directly by Qatar Airways using a single reservation across both airlines’ networks./.