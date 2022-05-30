World Japan agrees to hold summit with ASEAN next year A special ASEAN-Japan summit would be held in 2023 to discuss in-depth regional and international issues, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has said.

World Thailand adjusts daily Covid-19 count The Department of Disease Control (DDC) of Thailand has removed ATK results from its daily Covid-19 count because most of these cases are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, according to The Nation.

ASEAN ASEAN keen on bolstering trade, investment with Mexico A delegation of the ASEAN Committee in Mexico City (ACMC) paid a working visit to Guanajuato state, aiming to bolster trade and investment.

World Indonesia striving to lure electric vehicle, ICT investment The Indonesian government has been actively wooing investors at the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, by highlighting the country’s investment potential and holding economic discussions.