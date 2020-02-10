Qatari Embassy supports Vietnamese watermelon farmers
The Embassy of Qatar has purchased four tonnes of watermelon to help farmers in Vietnam’s central region, said the embassy on February 10.
(Illustrative photo: thanhnien.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Embassy of Qatar has purchased four tonnes of watermelon to help farmers in Vietnam’s central region, said the embassy on February 10.
The support came as the Vietnam’s agricultural exports are facing difficulties due to the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).
The farm produce will be distributed free of charge in Hanoi starting at 9am on February 11. Each person will receive up to two fruits, said the embassy.
People coming for the watermelon are advised to prepare their own bags in a bid to protect the environment.
In 2019, Qatari Ambassador Mohammed Al-Emadi presented 11 scholarships worth 10 million VND (430 USD) each to students learning the Arabic language and culture at the Vietnam National University-Hanoi, on the occasion of the 48th National Day of Qatar and the 26th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Qatar diplomatic ties./.
The support came as the Vietnam’s agricultural exports are facing difficulties due to the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).
The farm produce will be distributed free of charge in Hanoi starting at 9am on February 11. Each person will receive up to two fruits, said the embassy.
People coming for the watermelon are advised to prepare their own bags in a bid to protect the environment.
In 2019, Qatari Ambassador Mohammed Al-Emadi presented 11 scholarships worth 10 million VND (430 USD) each to students learning the Arabic language and culture at the Vietnam National University-Hanoi, on the occasion of the 48th National Day of Qatar and the 26th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Qatar diplomatic ties./.