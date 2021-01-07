Travel HCM City aims for 33 million tourists in 2021 The southern largest economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City has set a target of welcoming 33 million tourists with total revenue of more than 100 trillion VND (4.33 billion USD) in 2021.

Travel Hanoi welcomes over 118,000 visitors during New Year holiday The capital city of Hanoi welcomed over 118,000 tourist arrivals during the New Year Holiday from January 1-3, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Destinations Stunning Lang Song Church in Binh Dinh province In recent years, the Lang Song (River Village) Church is among top tourist destinations in the central province of Binh Dinh. The ancient church was one of the first three facilities to print books in “Quoc Ngu”, the Vietnamese writing system based on the Roman alphabet.

Travel Da Nang resumes night activities on Han River The central city of Da Nang offered 2,000 tickets free of charge on the first two days of the year for locals and tourists to take part in a travel tour held in the city’s iconic Han River at night.