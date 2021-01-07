QR codes being installed around Ly Son Island
The installation of QR codes at tourism sites in Ly Son island district in central Quang Ngai province is being carried out by the management board of the Ly Son-Sa Huynh Geo-Park in coordination with district authorities, as part of efforts to promote digitalisation in the tourism sector.
A corner of Ly Son (Photo: VNA)
Quang Ngai (VNA) - The installation of QR codes at tourism sites in Ly Son island district in central Quang Ngai province is being carried out by the management board of the Ly Son-Sa Huynh Geo-Park in coordination with district authorities, as part of efforts to promote digitalisation in the tourism sector.
Tourists visiting Ly Son can access information on cultural and historical sites, scenic spots, tourist attractions, specialties, trade villages, and the Geo-Park by simply scanning a QR code with their smartphones.
Installation is to be completed before the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday in early February and is hoped to help visitors, especially those without guides, learn more about the island.
QR codes are new in Ly Son and are hoped to further promote tourism, and especially smart tourism, and provide new experiences to visitors.
Ly Son island district, which is also called Cu Lao Re, is about 15 nautical miles off the coast of Quang Ngai. Covering an area of 10 sq km, it is made up of Dao Lon and Dao Be islets.
Local authorities plan to turn tourism into a spearhead economic sector and take full advantage of tourist attractions such as Hang Pagoda, Duc Pagoda, Hang Cau and Dao Be islets, To Vo Gate, and the Gieng Tien and Thoi Loi craters.
Not only boasting great biodiversity, with ecosystems such as coral reefs and sea grass beds, Ly Son is also famous for its special cultural festivals, including “Le khao le the linh Hoang Sa” (Feast and Commemoration Festival for Hoang Sa Soldiers), a boat racing festival, and the An Hai village communal festival./.