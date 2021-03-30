Politics Infographic Major contents of 14th National Assembly's 11th session The 11th sitting, also the last meeting of the 14th National Assembly, kicked off in Hanoi on March 24 morning. The deputies are scheduled to gather at plenary sessions for 12 days, scheduled to end on April 8.

Politics Infographic 184 constituencies in election of deputies to National Assembly There are 184 constituencies across Vietnam in the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA), according to a resolution adopted by the National Election Council.

Politics Infographic Expected structure of deputies of 15th National Assembly Resolution 1185/NQ-UBTVQH14 by the National Assembly’s Standing Committee dated January 11, 2021 adopted the expected number, structure and composition of the 15th National Assembly deputies.

Politics Infographic Major missions to develop country The 13th National Party Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam has set out major tasks to develop the country.