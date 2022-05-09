Preparations are in place to welcome thousands of athletes to the Games, including arranging accommodation and healthy dining options.

Fourteen international-standard hotels in Hanoi selected to host participants see this a golden chance to attract foreign visitors after the Games wrap up.



In a bid to ensure that athletes are housed in the best accommodation possible, the Hanoi Department of Tourism will carry out regular inspections at hotels before, during, and after the Games.



Accommodation bookings have increased sharply in Vietnam’s capital. SEA Games 31 has given new life to the local hospitality sector, which has been hit hard by COVID-19 for the past two years./.

