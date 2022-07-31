Dinh Hong Quan of Vietnam (left) lands a punch on Delmar Pellio of the Philippines in their IBF Asia title in April. (Photo nld.com.vn )

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — Dinh Hong Quan successfully defended his International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia title on July 30 during the IBF WBO Asia Championship at The Grand Ho Tram Resort in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.

The reigning champion won on points against Jules Victoriano of the Philippines in the men's lightweight category after 12 rounds.

In the 11th round, Victoriano delivered a heavy jab on Quan who was forced to kneel down on the floor. But the Vietnamese quickly stood up and responded with two thundering punches and continued to dominate the last round.

The 24-year-old Quan received 115-113, 115-113 and 117-111 result from three judges and secured his ninth win in career.

His record now is eight wins (four knockouts), one draw and one loss.

Meanwhile challenger Victoriano suffered his fifth defeat in 16 matches.

Quan said the win will strengthen his confidence as his Cocky Buffalo team and himself prepare for a higher tournament.

In other matches of the championship, Republic of Korea’s Song Chan-ho defended his WBO (World Boxing Organisation) Oriental Youth bell after he knocked out Thai Bunchuai Phonsungnoen in the third round of the men's superlight weight class.

Meanwhile Uzbekistan Olimjon Nazarov beat Bienvenido Ligas of the Philippines on points after 12 rounds to keep his WBO Oriental Asia belt in the men's flyweight category.

And Vietnamese Sam Minh Phat knocked out Indonesian Henri Pornomo in the men's lightfly weight match which was the opener of the championship.

Phat wasted no time and floored his rival after his combination of jabs and hooks in the second round./.