Quan Ngua Sports Complex ready for SEA Games 31
The Quan Ngua Sports Complex in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district is now ready for gymnastics, artistic gymnastics, and aerobic competitions at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) which will kick off in May, the Organising Committee of the sport tournament reported.
Inside the complex (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Quan Ngua Sports Complex in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district is now ready for gymnastics, artistic gymnastics, and aerobic competitions at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) which will kick off in May, the Organising Committee of the sport tournament reported.
As scheduled, gymnastics, artistic gymnastics, and aerobic events will take place on May 13-16; May 18-19; and May 21-22, respectively. These sports require typical equipment for training and competition, which is a challenge to the complex.
According to Nguyen Tien Dung, head of the Ba Dinh Centre for Culture, Information, and Sports, for the best preparation toward the biennial tournament, the Ba Dinh People’s Committee basically completed the upgrade of the complex in June 2021. After SEA Games 31 was postponed from the end of 2021 to May 2022, the district continued to decorate the inside and outside of the area as well as its surrounding main streets.
Dung told a press that currently, works in cleaning, tree-planting, lighting system preparation, and other decorations have all been completed, receiving good comments from the organising committee.
The centre has collaborated closely with relevant sub-committees to prepare other activities, he added./.