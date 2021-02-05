An activity at the festival (Photo: Danang.gov.vn)

The Quan The Am (Goddess of Mercy) festival at Ngu Hanh Son (Marble Mountain) in the central city of Da Nang has been recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Thi Hoi An announced on February 4.The festival is held annually on the 19th day of the second lunar month at Quan The Am Pagoda and other venues at the Ngu Hanh Son national special relic site.It is one of the largest festivals nationwide and aimed at preserving and promoting ethnic culture and traditional values.The recognition brings the number of national intangible culture heritages in Da Nang to six, including the stone engraving products of Non Nuoc stone carving village and the Cau Ngu (whale worshipping) festival.They are popular among many tourists, contributing to the conservation and development of traditional cultural values as well as sustainable tourism./.