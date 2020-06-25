Quang Binh aims to attract 1.5 billion USD in 10 years
The north central coastal province of Quang Binh has set the target of attracting a total of 1.5 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) by 2030, according to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.
A view of Dong Hoi city in Quang Binh. (Photo: cafe.vn)
In the 2021-25 period, the province expected to attract around 0.6-0.8 billion USD in FDI and 1-1.2 billion USD for the 2026-30 period.
The planning and investment department said that the province would focus on attracting FDI in sectors of the province’s strength, including renewable energy, tourism, services, processing and manufacturing industry and hi-tech agriculture, which were appropriate to the provincial, regional and national planning.
The province would strive to improve the business climate and provincial competitiveness as well as enhancing quality and efficiency in FDI management.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Xuan Quang said that Quang Binh would increase and renovate methods of dialogue with investors to tackle problems they were facing.
In addition, management would also be enhanced to ensure FDI projects are appropriate with the planning and bring socio-economic efficiency and protect the environment.
Projects which caused pollution and inefficiency in land use or those incurring losses for many years or failed to follow commitments would be dealt with, he said.
There were 20 valid FDI projects in Quang Binh as of May 20, worth 766.5 million USD, according to statistics from the Foreign Investment Agency./.