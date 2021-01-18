Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung addresses the conference (Photo: VNA)

Quang Binh (VNA) – Quang Binh should give greater attention to administrative reform as well as e-government and smart city building, thus creating a transparent and open business environment to lure more investors, stated Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung at the central province’s investment promotion conference on January 18.



Lauding efforts of the locality in holding the event, the Deputy PM asked ministries and sectors to assist Quang Binh in restructuring and developing the industrial sector and implementing major projects.



He reminded investors and businesses to speed up disbursement of investment capital and focus more on environmental protection and corporate social responsibility.

On the occasion, the Deputy PM handed over the Government's decision approving the 48-trillion-VND Quang Trach II Thermal Power Plant Project invested by Vietnam Electricity.

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung (first, right, front line) hands over investment licence of the 800-million-VND Bao Ninh golf course project to representative of Truong Thinh Group (Photo: VNA)



At the event, Quang Binh gave green light to 35 projects with total capital of about 93 trillion VND (3.96 billion USD).

On the occasion, the province also launched two major projects, one on building Nhat Le 3 Bridge and a coastal road, and another on expanding Dong Hoi Airport.

Quang Binh is calling for investment in 62 projects in agriculture, industry, energy, trade, tourism and infrastructure development in the 2021-23 period, .



The province has great advantages considering its strategic location in the East-West economic corridor, serving as a gateway to Laos and Thailand. It is also considered an ideal adventurous tourism centre in Asia with more than 300 caves in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park./.