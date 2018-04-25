Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera visits patients at Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Hospital in Dong Hoi city. (Source: VNA)

– Chairman of the People’s Committee of central Quang Binh province Nguyen Huu Hoai called on Cuba to continue support for the locality in health care at a reception for Cuban Ambassador Lianys Torres Rivera on April 25.The official briefed Ambassador Lianys on Quang Binh’s potential and strength in socio-economic development, stressing that with potential in caves and marine tourism, the province will be an ideal destination for Cuban tourists.He recalled the valuable sentiments of late Cuban President Fidel Castro towards Quang Binh people, highlighting the building of the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Hospital in Dong Hoi city following the leader visit to the newly-liberated areas of Quang Binh and Vinh Linh in 1973.At the meeting, Ambassador Lianys informed her host that the Cuban Ministry of Public Health decided to send experts to work at the hospital, and continue to support and transfer technologies to the hospital.On this occasion, the diplomat presented gifts to a number of patients at the hospital.-VNA