Quang Binh calls for investment in 62 projects in 2021-23
A view of Quang Binh. (Photo baodautu.vn)
Quang Binh (VNA) - The central province of Quang Binh is calling for investment in 62 projects in the 2021-23 period, according to the provincial portal.
The list, which was approved by the provincial People’s Committee last week, focuses on agriculture, industry, energy and trade, infrastructure development and tourism.
Among large-scale projects are a 4 billion USD gas-fired power plant with a capacity of 3,000 MW in Hon La Economic Zone, the third phase of Le Thuy 3 wind power plant, worth 155 million USD; an 86 million USD automobile assembly and production plant with an annual capacity of 50,000 units; the development of 172-million USD Bang Industrial Zone in Phu Thuy and Mai Thuy communes and the construction of the 33.4 million USD Hon La Non-Tariff Zone.
At the two-day investment promotion conference, slated to start on January 16, Quang Binh plans to grant in principle approval for 13 projects in trade and tourism and urban area development, according to the provincial Planning and Investment Department.
It will focus on introducing the potential and strengths of Quang Binh, including the energy industry, tourism, services, agriculture and the marine economic sector.
The investment promotion conference in 2021 will attract domestic and foreign organisations, enterprises and investors.
It will create dialogues between the authorities and businesses of Quang Binh to seek opportunities for investment and business in the province and solutions on effectively exploiting the potential in this province./.