Business Bamboo Airways launch routes to Con Dao, Phu Quoc Bamboo Airways has just opened two new routes connecting the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho with two popular tourist destinations, Con Dao islands in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Phu Quoc islands in the southern province of Kien Giang, the airline’s representative said on January 12.

Business Domestic investment up over 37 percent in Hai Duong The northern province of Hai Duong secured more than 14 trillion VND (606.9 million USD) in domestic investment in 2020, a year-on-year rise of 37.2 percent, according to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.

Business EVN lauded for ensuring power supply Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on January 12 lauded the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) for its efforts in ensuring electricity supply for socio-economic development, as well as daily activities.

Business Fruit and vegetable exports hit over 3.2 billion in 2020 Vietnam earned 3.26 billion USD from exporting fruit and vegetables in 2020, a year-on-year decline of 13 percent, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has reported.