A view of Son Doong Cave in the central province of Quang Binh. (Photo: VNA)



– The biennial cave festival was kicked off in the central province of Quang Binh on July 20 under the theme “Quang Binh – Endless Mystery.”The festival, which runs through August 20, offers a wide array of tourism events, including music show, street carnival, helicopter tour and more.During the one-month-long event, a domestic tourism promotion campaign is scheduled, offering visitors 10-20 percent discounts of all local services and products. Tourists are being treated to a 50 percent discount or free admission to Phong Nha and Thien Duong caves on July 20.A new sightseeing helicopter tour is also launched for visitors at the Phong Nha – Ke Bang site, while the Dong Hoi – Da Nang air route is officially available.The festival, held every two years, aims to introduce and promote Quang Binh and its outstanding resources, with more than 300 alluring, unique and grand caves, which have unique geology and rich biodiversity, along with making Quang Binh’s tourism a spearhead industry of the locality.Quang Binh is also famous for its incredible mountain scenery and sprawling beaches. Its Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park was recognised as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2003 thanks to its impressive scenery and archaeological value.The province is also where American fantasy movie “Pan in Neverland” and American blockbuster “Kong: Skull Island” were filmed.In recent years, the local tourism industry continues to boom. In the first six months of 2019, 2.45 million people visited Quang Binh, up 20 percent from to the same period in 2018, with more than 130,000 foreign holidaymakers, a 31 percent increase.–VNA