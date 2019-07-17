With the theme “Quang Binh – Endless mystery”, the Quang Binh cave festival 2019 will run from July 20 to August 20 with numerous exciting activities and events.

Quang Binh, known for its complex cave system and beautiful beaches, is becoming a tourism hotspot for domestic and international holidaymakers.

In recent years, Quang Binh tourism continues to carve out its spot on Vietnam’s tourism map and internationally. In the first six months of 2019, 2.45 million people visited Quang Binh, up 20 percent compared to the same period in 2018, with more than 130,000 foreign holidaymakers – a 31 percent increase.

Quang Binh holds a biannual cave festival that features numerous tourism activities, and impressive cultural and art events to promote the province’s natural resource and tourism products to holidaymakers.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will also coordinate with Quang Binh Provincial People's Committee to organise the announcement of the Prime Minister's Decision on the approval of a master plan to develop Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Resort.

Besides, Quang Binh will also implement a special programme to encourage visitors to discover the cave kingdom of Quang Binh with price reduction of 10-20% for all products and services from July 20 to August 20.-VNA