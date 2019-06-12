Inside a cave in Phong Nha - Ke Bang (Photo: VNA)

– The annual cave festival of the central province of Quang Binh is scheduled to kick off with music-arts events on July 20, followed by a series of tourism promotion activities at home and overseas.The opening events, broadcast live on VTV1 and social media, will take place simultaneously at the Bao Ninh coastal square, Dong Hoi City, and at the Thien Duong cave eco-tourism site in Bo Trach district.The same day, another ceremony will be held to announce a master plan for the development of the Phong Nha – Ke Bang national tourism site.Between July 20 and August 20, a domestic tourism promotion campaign is scheduled, offering visitors 10-20 percent discounts of all local services and products. In particular, on July 20, tourists will be treated to a 50 percent discount or free of charge entrance fee to Phong Nha and Thien Duong caves.Also during July 20 and August 20, a new sightseeing helicopter tour will open for visitors at the Phong Nha – Ke Bang site, while the Dong Hoi – Da Nang air route will be officially launched.Another tourism promotion campaign targeting tourists from the Republic of Korea (RoK) will run in both Quang Binh and the RoK from July 10 to August 8.Meanwhile, a street carnival is scheduled for July 20 – 26 in Dong Hoi city.Quang Binh is famous for its caves, incredible mountain scenery and sprawling beaches.The Son Doong Cave in the province was accredited as the world’s largest and most beautiful natural cave by the World Records Union and the World Record Association.The province also houses the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, which was recognised as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2003 thanks to its impressive scenery and archaeological value.-VNA