Society Vietnamese language, culture promoted in Italy The first bachelors of the Vietnamese language of Ca' Foscari University in Venice city will graduate in May this year, marking an important milestone in teaching and learning the language in Italy.

Society RoK to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in sailor training The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries (MOF) said it will continue to cooperate with Vietnam in sailor and naval officer training.

Society 📝 OP-ED: Gender equality in Vietnam: from policy to reality Caring for and protecting legitimate rights of women, both in family and society, is the consistent policy of the Vietnamese Party and State since the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam in 1945, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Society UNFPA calls for joint efforts to achieve universal access to sexual, reproductive health On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) calls on all governments to join its efforts and invest in achieving universal access to sexual and reproductive health and rights for all, said Bjorn Andersson, Regional Director, UNFPA Asia-Pacific, in an article.