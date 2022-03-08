Quang Binh Discovery Marathon to kick-start tourism season
Quang Binh Discovery Marathon-2022 will take place on March 12 and 13, kicking off the central province’s tourism season this year.
Athletes participate in the Quang Binh Discovery Marathon 2021. (Photo: Quang Binh Discovery Marathon)Quang Binh (VNA)
According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the race will be organised at 900 sq.km Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park, which UNESCO labeled as a global heritage site in 2003. The park is home to over 300 caves and grottoes that date back 400 million years.
Racers are expected to compete in the distances of 42.19km; 21.09km; 10km; and 6km.
Home to Phong Nha-Ke Bang and the world’s largest cave of Son Doong, Quang Binh boasts rich tourism resources for Vietnam and Southeast Asia.
The province also has the longest coastline in Vietnam, with beautiful beaches and special seafood dishes. It was chosen as one of the filming destinations of Hollywood blockbuster movie “Kong: Skull Island”.
According to figures from Quang Binh’s tourism sector, the province welcomed more than 35,000 visitors during and after the recent Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, with daily visitor numbers up 16 percent compared to the 2021 Tet holiday./.