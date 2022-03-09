Society Female commandos - “Steel roses” Like their male counterparts, women commandoes also carry arms, ballistic protection, and other gadgets, and also take part in harsh exercises and training. They are the epitome of strength and conviction.

Society Fire-prevention set for Hoi An’s old houses A fire-prevention and warning system project has been reviewed for ancient houses in the UNESCO-recognised ancient town of Hoi An after a two-storey brick and timber house in the Old Quarter was damaged by fire on March 7.

Videos Gender equality: Listening to guys’ voices A “Globalguytalk” dialogue took place in Hanoi on March 8 in celebration of International Women’s Day. Launched by the Embassy of Sweden in Vietnam, it aimed to provide a forum for male participants to share sensitive issues, including on gender equality.