Quang Binh fishermen raise awareness of marine protection
A fisherman prepare a waste basket on his vessel before long fishing trip (Photo: tuoitre.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - Fishermen of the central coastal province of Quang Binh take along rubbish bags during their long sea trips to bring garbage to land instead of discharging it to the ocean.
The new habit shows determination to protect the marine environment and hope for bumper catch during fishing trips.
On the days, fishermen in Canh Duong commune, Quang Trach district, are preparing for their long trips, with more than 300 fishing vessels docking at Roon river. Ship owners place cargo nets or baskets onboard to collect garbage discharged in daily activities during the trips.
Le Ngoc Tinh, 54, owner of vessel QB 93561TS, said that fishermen have been aware of the significance of sea and aquatic resources protection. They pick up the marine litter for proper disposal while fishing.
The Quang Binh fisheries office built a model calling on fishermen to collect garbage during offshore trips in August 2020, and chose Canh Duong commune to pilot the model. Fishermen were provided with guidance to make rubbish bags from damaged fishing nets.
Local authorities assigned personnel and devices to collect waste upon the ships’ return.
After two years, more than 500 ships in the commune participated in the campaign. One vessel is estimated to collect an average of about 100 kg of waste a year, head of the office Le Ngoc Linh said.
There are over 1,500 offshore fishing vessels in Quang Binh./.