Quang Binh (VNA) – A ship from Naval Region 3 has been towing ashore a fishing ship which was in distress offshore the central province of Quang Binh, according to the provincial Border Guard Command.



At 3:00 pm on October 10, the fishing ship with seven crewmembers on board had an engine failure at a location 77 nautical miles east of Gianh Estuary.



After receiving information, the ship from Naval Region 3 immediately rushed to the place and conducted rescue work for the fishing vessel.

The fishing ship and its crewmembers are expected to arrive at the Naval Region 3’s port in Da Nang city around 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm on October 11./.