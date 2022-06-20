Politics ☀️ Morning digest on June 20 The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Indian ambassador visits Telecommunications University in Khanh Hoa Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma visited the Telecommunications University in Nha Trang city on June 19 as part of his working visit to the central province of Khanh Hoa.

Politics US hospital ship arrives at Vung Ro Port for Pacific Partnership 2022 USNS Mercy, a hospital ship of the US Military Sealift Command, on June 19 arrived at Vung Ro Port of the central province of Phu Yen, its first destination in the Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22) mission.

Politics Quang Ninh hopes for stronger investment, tourism links with Mozambique Nguyen Xuan Ky, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Quang Ninh Provincial Party Committee, hosted a reception on June 18 for President of the Assembly of Mozambique Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias, who has been paying an official visit to Vietnam.