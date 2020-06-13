The cost for many tours will be reduced by 50 percent.



In particular, those who want to conquer Song Doong – the largest cave in the world – will now have only to pay 190 USD for the entrance fee per person.



Moreover, tourists will benefit from discounts on transportation costs, accommodation and food at restaurants during the tours, according to the provincial tourism authority.



The provincial tourism authority has directed tourism businesses in the province to change the structure of the tourist service market from serving foreigners to focusing on domestic customers and diversify tourism products with more reasonable prices to meet demands of tourists with new conditions of operation due to the pandemic./.

VNA