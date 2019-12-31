Business Digitisation boosts Ba Ria-Vung Tau agriculture Digitisation has brought the agricultural sector in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau to a new stage of development by helping farmers improve cultivation methods and optimise the use of soil, seeds, weather and market information.

Business Reference exchange rate down on December 31 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,155 VND/USD on December 31, down 12 VND from the previous day.

Business PM attends ceremony marking 500 billion USD in import-export Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony to mark Vietnam’s import-export reaching the 500 billion USD level held in Hanoi on December 30.

Business Lemongrass price rise benefits farmers in Mekong Delta district Lemongrass farmers in Tien Giang province’s Tan Phu Dong district, the Mekong Delta’s largest producer of the herb, are earning growing incomes now since prices are increasing.