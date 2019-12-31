Quang Binh: people more satisfied with public services
At the meeting (Photo: quangbinh.gov.vn)
Quang Binh (VNA) – The satisfaction rate of people in the central province of Quang Binh with public services increased from 8.7 to 9.1 points over the past four years.
This is the result of a public service assessment project initiated by the Quang Binh authorities and the UK’s non-governmental organisation Oxfam, announced at a meeting on December 30.
With an innovative mobile phone scorecard tool (M-Score), the project enabled citizens to score the performance of public services they have just received via their mobile phone.
The tool allows citizens to voice their experience and helps local authorities monitor public services, providing information that can help to improve the quality, transparency and accountability of these services.
Launched in January 2016, the project targeted People’s Committees in cities, districts and towns, several general hospitals and the provincial public service centre.
Between 2016 and 2019, 28,900 citizens were interviewed to give their feedback on public and health services.
Nguyen Luong Binh, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Council said the project has provided important information for the council to supervise administrative reform./.