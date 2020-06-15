Cage fishing is considered an effective economic model that helps local framers sustainably escape from poverty, as it rakes in annual revenue of 28 billion VND. Local authorities have been exerting every effort to help fishing families find consumption markets.



Despite the difficulties, authorities in Con Se and local people have identified cage fishing as a new means of developing aquaculture, which is also a foundation for the development of the household economy and local trade, which in turn bolsters sustainable socio-economic development./.

VNA