Quang Binh: rare wild cat handed over to authorities
Police in Quang Chau commune in Quang Trach district of the central province of Quang Binh on February 1 received a rare wild cat listed in Vietnam’s Red Data Book from a local resident.
The wild cat weighing about 3.5kg has yellowish fur with black spots.
According to the local authorities, this wild cat is called marbled cat or spotted cat. This animal of the family of Asian golden cat belongs to the species listed in Group IIB of the Vietnam Red Data Book. It often lives in forests in Southeast Asia.
The same day afternoon, the wild cat was handed over to the Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Creature Development under the Management Board of Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park which will care and release the wildlife back to nature./.