Environment 96% of urban household wastes to be safely processed in 2023 Vietnam targets having 96% of urban household wastes collected and processed up to standards this year, said Director of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s Vietnam Environment Administration Hoang Van Thuc.

Environment Ninh Binh promotes biodiversity preservation Boasting distinctive biodiversity, from abundant species of flora and fauna to rich and varied landscapes, the northern province of Ninh Binh has taken drastic measures to preserve its nature.

Videos World Wetlands Day to be observed in Vietnam with various activities The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has issued a document, calling for response to the World Wetlands Day 2023, celebrated annually on February 2.