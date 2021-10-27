Quang Binh releases 120-kg sea turtle to nature
A 120-kg sea turtle stuck in a fishing net was released to the sea by border guards at Roon border post in Quang Trach district of the central province of Quang Binh and local fishermen on October 27 morning.
According to Lieutenant Colonel Mai Xuan Truong, Political Commissar of the border post, said that the turtle was found by a fisherman on October 26 night. He alerted the border guards, who later arrived at the scene to help him free the animal.
The turtle was believed to be an Olive ridley sea turtle, which is listed among endangered and rare species that need urgent protection.
Before returning to the sea, the turtle was in good conditions./.