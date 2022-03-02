Videos Ancient Ao Dai introduced to Vietnamese ambassadors In a bid to introduce the beauty of Vietnam’s ancient ao dai, the older version of the country’s traditional dress, as well as traditional cultural values through costumes, Nguyen Duc Loc, a Vietnamese ancient costume researcher, and the ICEP-Hanoi Classy organisation has jointly organised a meeting with diplomats who will be ambassadors in foreign countries.

Society Hanoi calls for donations to sea, island fund The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee in Hanoi on March 2 called for contributions to the “Fund for Vietnam’s Sea and Islands”.

Society Vietjet to operate free flight repatriating Vietnamese citizens from Ukraine on March 6 A representative of Vietjet Air on March 2 announced that the airline plans to operate a free flight bringing Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine home from Warsaw, the capital city of Poland, on March 6.

Society VSS works to integrate health insurance information into chip-based ID cards The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has worked with the Ministry of Public Security to synchronise the national data on insurance with the population data and build technical solutions to enable people to search for their health insurance information through their chip-based citizen identity cards.