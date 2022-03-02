Quang Binh tackles 230kg wartime bomb
A close look at the bomb (Photo: VNA)

Quang Binh (VNA) - The Mines Advisory Group (MAG) on March 2 said its team in the central province of Quang Binh has safely handled a wartime bomb found by residents in Le Thuy district.
The dangerous explosive device was discovered 50cm underground, with its location about 1km away from the residential area. Weighing nearly 230kg, the MK82 bomb contained explosives.
After a thorough examination at the scene, experts assessed that the bomb was safe to move. It was then transferred to a storage area in line with regulations, waiting for safe detonation.
The bomb was the fifth of its kind successfully tackled by the team so far this year./.