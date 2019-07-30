Quang Binh youths clean up the beach in the province. (Photo: VNA)

Nearly 300 youths in the central coastal province of Quang Binh participated in a campaign to clean up the coast in Duc Trach commune on July 29.The campaign was held by the Secretariat of the Vietnam Youth Federation and the national volunteer centre in collaboration with Unilever Vietnam International Company. It also attracted soldiers from the Ly Hoa border guard station and local people from all walks of life.Deputy Secretary of the provincial Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Nguyen Van Sau said the campaign aims to promote the role of the youths in popularising the importance of tourism development in tandem with environmental protection.Over the recent past, Quang Binh youths have carried out a wide range of practical activities to protect the ocean as well as respond to climate change. Due attention has been paid to raising public awareness of the significance of the ocean to local livelihoods as well as socio-economic development.Standout campaigns like “Volunteer Saturday” and “Green Sunday” have contributed greatly to cleaning up the beach and reducing plastic waste.The move is part of the efforts to develop tourism as the spearhead economy of Quang Binh province, which boasts rich tourism resources such as the UNESCO World Heritage Site Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, the world’s largest cave Son Doong, and the longest coastline in Vietnam, with beautiful beaches and special seafood dishes.-VNA