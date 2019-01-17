Thursday, January 17, 2019 - 10:51:09

Culture - Sports

Quang Hai shines to give Vietnam hope at AFC 2019

Nguyen Quang Hai scored a beautiful goal, helping to boost Vietnam chances of going to the next round with an impressive 2-0 victory over Yemen.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Cherry blossom festival returns to Dien Bien

Cherry blossom festival returns to Dien Bien

Cao An Phu temple in Hai Duong

Cao An Phu temple in Hai Duong

H’Mong people celebrate traditional New Year festival

H’Mong people celebrate traditional New Year festival

Asian Cup: Vietnam lose 2-3 to Iraq

Asian Cup: Vietnam lose 2-3 to Iraq

ASIAN Cup 2019: Press briefing ahead Vietnam-Iraq match

ASIAN Cup 2019: Press briefing ahead Vietnam-Iraq match

Kendo in Vietnam

Kendo in Vietnam

Vietnam readies to meet Iraq at Asian Cup 2019 finals

Vietnam readies to meet Iraq at Asian Cup 2019 finals

Vietnam prepared for Asian Cup 2019 finals

Vietnam prepared for Asian Cup 2019 finals

Others