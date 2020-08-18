Health Vietnam records 25th death linked with COVID-19 The COVID-19 death toll in Vietnam has reached 25 after the latest fatality was confirmed on August 18 morning.

Health National strategy aims to wipe out AIDS in 2030 The Prime Minister has issued a decision approving the National Strategy on putting an end to AIDS in 2030.

Health WHO: TB patients most vulnerable to COVID-19 Tuberculosis patients are the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent report from the World Health Organisation (WHO).